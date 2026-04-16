Analysts Set Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target at $16.75

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Up 2.5%

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Super Group has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Super Group (SGHC)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Group (SGHC)

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,537.14. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,928. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,366,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 156,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,570,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,639,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after buying an additional 202,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at $23,791,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.