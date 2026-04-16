UBS Group Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $220.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

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Equifax Stock Up 0.3%

Equifax stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.66 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,986,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

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Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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