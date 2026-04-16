Philippe Menu Sells 3,725 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $17,433.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,621.28. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Philippe Menu sold 4,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,944.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Philippe Menu sold 1,931 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,152.94.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Philippe Menu sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Philippe Menu sold 2,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $11,688.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Philippe Menu sold 2,700 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $13,095.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $2,912.32.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $5.07 on Thursday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Research houses (notably Guggenheim and BTIG) have reiterated Buy ratings and set $7 targets, leaving a consensus price target above the current level — a tailwind for sentiment. MarketBeat SOPH

Analyst backing: Research houses (notably Guggenheim and BTIG) have reiterated Buy ratings and set $7 targets, leaving a consensus price target above the current level — a tailwind for sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management still materially invested: CEO Jurgi Camblong sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan but retains a very large direct stake ( >3.7M shares), which supports alignment with shareholders. SEC Form 4 (Camblong)

Management still materially invested: CEO Jurgi Camblong sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan but retains a very large direct stake ( >3.7M shares), which supports alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate insider sales: Company executives and other insiders sold roughly ~43,400 shares across April 10 and April 13. All transactions were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans and were described as tax‑withholding sales tied to equity vesting — routine but may add short‑term supply pressure. SEC Form 4 (aggregate)

Aggregate insider sales: Company executives and other insiders sold roughly ~43,400 shares across April 10 and April 13. All transactions were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans and were described as tax‑withholding sales tied to equity vesting — routine but may add short‑term supply pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale sizes and context: Individual sales (CEO, President Ross Muken, Philippe Menu, Zhenyu Xu, Well Daan Van) were modest as a percent of each holder’s position and all were disclosed in SEC filings — reduces likelihood these trades signal a change in company outlook. Insider trades (MarketBeat)

Insider sale sizes and context: Individual sales (CEO, President Ross Muken, Philippe Menu, Zhenyu Xu, Well Daan Van) were modest as a percent of each holder’s position and all were disclosed in SEC filings — reduces likelihood these trades signal a change in company outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a headwind: Q4 results (reported March 3) missed EPS estimates ($0.28 loss vs. $0.20 expected) and the company continues to have a wide negative net margin (~44%) and negative ROE (~50%), keeping profitability and near‑term earnings visibility limited. Earnings summary (MarketBeat)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on SOPH

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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