Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $24.86 Million Stock Position in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,137 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.72% of TriMas worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriMas by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Down 3.5%

TriMas stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. TriMas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of ($139.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriMas

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.