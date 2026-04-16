Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KVYO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Klaviyo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $304,274.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 326,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,836.48. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,573,431 shares of company stock worth $31,298,926. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 270,944 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

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Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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