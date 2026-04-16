KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Stock Price

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore started coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

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SOLV Energy Stock Performance

MWH opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. SOLV Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOLV Energy Company Profile

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SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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