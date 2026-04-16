CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at BTIG Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.24.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,934.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,456 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

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CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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