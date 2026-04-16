Insider Selling: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Sells $23,065.28 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $23,065.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,079 shares in the company, valued at $447,189.68. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

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Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Presidio Property Trust has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Presidio Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Ketron Financial acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ketron Financial owned 0.74% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presidio Property Trust

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Presidio Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. The company employs a net-lease strategy, entering into long-term leases with corporate tenants to generate stable rental income and minimize landlord responsibilities related to property operations.

The trust’s portfolio includes a diverse mix of industrial, office and research and development facilities.

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