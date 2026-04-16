Insider Selling: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Sells $23,065.28 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $23,065.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,079 shares in the company, valued at $447,189.68. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53.
Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Presidio Property Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Ketron Financial acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ketron Financial owned 0.74% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. The company employs a net-lease strategy, entering into long-term leases with corporate tenants to generate stable rental income and minimize landlord responsibilities related to property operations.
The trust’s portfolio includes a diverse mix of industrial, office and research and development facilities.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.