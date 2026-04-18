4,364 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Bought by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,563.16. This trade represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total value of $11,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,970,781.12. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $224.75 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

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