4,364 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Bought by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat consensus and showed strong loan growth and benefits from the FirstBank integration, underpinning confidence in PNC’s core earnings trajectory. PNC Q1 Deep Dive
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $268 and kept an outperform view, signaling stronger analyst conviction after the quarter. Oppenheimer PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $277 and remains overweight, one of the larger upward revisions—supportive for upside expectations. Barclays PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued positive forecasts/coverage affirming the bullish post‑earnings view. Bank of America Forecast KBW Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: PNC executives publicly expressed a constructive view on equity markets and growth prospects in media appearances, which helps investor sentiment. Yung-Yu Ma Interview
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $267 but kept an equal‑weight rating — a positive revision in value but not a bullish upgrade. Morgan Stanley Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lifted its target to $245 and maintained a hold rating, reflecting mixed upside vs. near‑term execution/expense questions. Truist PT Raise TickerReport
- Negative Sentiment: PNC slightly missed revenue expectations and reported pressure in noninterest income and higher operating expenses—factors that could cap near‑term multiple expansion. Q1 Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness from peers: Fifth Third’s Q1 miss and rising expenses/credit provisions underscores that higher costs and credit volatility remain risks for regional banks. Fifth Third Q1 Miss
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of PNC opened at $224.75 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.
PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.
See Also
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