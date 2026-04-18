Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Up 12% – What’s Next?

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.65%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.