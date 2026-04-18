Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Short Interest Update

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,380 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 130,357 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

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Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 416,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49,965.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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