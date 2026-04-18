Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.32 and traded as high as GBX 656. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 640, with a volume of 435,293 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 644.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 616.01. The stock has a market cap of £395.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.96.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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