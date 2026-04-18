AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and traded as high as $68.20. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 22,101 shares.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58.

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About AtkinsRéalis

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AtkinsRéalis, formerly operating as SNC-Lavalin Group, is a global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company delivers a broad range of technical services across infrastructure, energy, mining and environmental markets. Its offerings span feasibility studies, detailed engineering, project management, construction supervision and long-term operations and maintenance.

Founded through the merger of Surveyer, Nenniger & Chenevert and Lavalin in 1991, the organization expanded its international footprint significantly with the acquisition of UK-based Atkins in 2017.

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