Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.78. Evogene shares last traded at $0.7952, with a volume of 41,345 shares traded.

Evogene Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

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Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 121.44% and a negative net margin of 214.57%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 169.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

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