United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares.

United Development Funding IV Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

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United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

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