Head to Head Survey: SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX – Get Free Report) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperX AI Technology and Lovesac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperX AI Technology $3.60 million 75.60 -$21.21 million N/A N/A Lovesac $697.11 million 0.37 $4.07 million $0.29 60.86

Analyst Recommendations

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than SuperX AI Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SuperX AI Technology and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperX AI Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lovesac 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lovesac has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than SuperX AI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SuperX AI Technology and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperX AI Technology N/A N/A N/A Lovesac 0.58% 2.02% 0.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of SuperX AI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Lovesac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SuperX AI Technology has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lovesac beats SuperX AI Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperX AI Technology

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Supertex, Inc. is a producer of high voltage analog and mixed signal semiconductor components. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), utilizing high voltage DMOS, HVCMOS and HVBiCMOS analog and mixed signal technologies. These ICs are used in the medical ultrasound imaging, light emitting diodes (LED) backlighting for monitors and liquid-crystal display (LCD) television (TVs), LED general lighting, telecommunications, printer, flat panel display, industrial and consumer product industries. It markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States and abroad, to original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) of electronic products. The Company operates in one business segment consisting of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of high voltage analog and mixed signal integrated circuits.

About Lovesac

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The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

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