Analyzing Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX)

Risk and Volatility

Temenos has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos $1.00 billion 6.84 $134.68 million N/A N/A AppTech Payments $276,000.00 82.25 -$18.51 million ($0.23) -2.47

This table compares Temenos and AppTech Payments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Temenos has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments.

Summary

Temenos beats AppTech Payments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos

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Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About AppTech Payments

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AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

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