AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2026

AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,635,570 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 1,981,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on AMTD Digital in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HKD

AMTD Digital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 502,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. AMTD Digital has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc is a Cayman Islands–incorporated digital technology and financial service provider that delivers a suite of digital-first solutions to financial institutions, corporations and government bodies. As a subsidiary of AMTD Group, the company leverages its expertise in digital transformation to support clients’ needs for scalable, secure and data-driven platforms.

The company’s core offerings include digital brokerage, digital wealth management, digital insurance and digital capital markets services, supplemented by tokenization and digital asset solutions.

Further Reading

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