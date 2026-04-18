AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Update

AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,635,570 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 1,981,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on AMTD Digital in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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AMTD Digital Trading Down 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Shares of HKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 502,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. AMTD Digital has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc is a Cayman Islands–incorporated digital technology and financial service provider that delivers a suite of digital-first solutions to financial institutions, corporations and government bodies. As a subsidiary of AMTD Group, the company leverages its expertise in digital transformation to support clients’ needs for scalable, secure and data-driven platforms.

The company’s core offerings include digital brokerage, digital wealth management, digital insurance and digital capital markets services, supplemented by tokenization and digital asset solutions.

Further Reading

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