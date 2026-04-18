abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,370 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 32,205 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
HQL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,823. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. This is a boost from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Life Sciences Investors
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.
The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.
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