PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PowerBank and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerBank 2 0 1 1 2.25 Enphase Energy 9 12 10 0 2.03

PowerBank presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.57%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $42.70, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerBank is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PowerBank has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerBank and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerBank -21.31% -16.47% -3.68% Enphase Energy 11.69% 20.31% 5.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerBank and Enphase Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerBank $29.76 million 1.04 -$22.25 million ($0.26) -2.52 Enphase Energy $1.47 billion 2.91 $172.13 million $1.29 25.18

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PowerBank. PowerBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats PowerBank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerBank

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PowerBank Corporation, formerly known as SolarBank Corporation, operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Enphase Energy

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Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

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