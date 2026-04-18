Head to Head Contrast: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yunji and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Booking 0 8 28 1 2.81

Booking has a consensus target price of $234.47, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Yunji.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji N/A N/A N/A Booking 20.08% -128.99% 25.69%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Yunji and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yunji has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Booking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $45.33 million 0.19 -$19.06 million ($3.37) -0.52 Booking $26.92 billion 5.65 $5.40 billion $6.65 28.87

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Booking beats Yunji on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

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Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Booking

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Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

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