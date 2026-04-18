Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.67 and traded as low as GBX 12. Feedback shares last traded at GBX 12, with a volume of 190,074 shares traded.

Feedback Stock Up 16.6%

The stock has a market cap of £6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.72.

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Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 135.17% and a negative net margin of 845.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Feedback plc will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

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