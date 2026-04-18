Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,846,898 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 2,262,661 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.90. 1,353,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.88 and a 52 week high of $338.00. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.44.

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Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchyra Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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