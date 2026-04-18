Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,815 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 9,354 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFXS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,771. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

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Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares by 1,901.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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