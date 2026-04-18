Financial Survey: Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) & Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -203.88% -27.61% -26.62% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaxos.ai and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai $1.93 million 6.62 -$3.90 million ($0.55) -2.27 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 2.87 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -1.28

Gaxos.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Gaxos.ai on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

(Get Free Report)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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