Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Toshiba Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $14.92. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toshiba Corporation (OTCMKTS: TOSYY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1939 through the merger of Tokyo Denki and Shibaura Seisakusho, the company traces its roots back to 1875. Over its history, Toshiba has expanded from electrical lighting and power equipment into a diversified technology enterprise with a global footprint.

The company operates through several core business segments. In its Energy Systems & Solutions division, Toshiba develops and supplies nuclear power equipment, steam turbines, and related services for power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.