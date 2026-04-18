iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and traded as high as $61.61. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 336,970 shares traded.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded natural resource related stocks.

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