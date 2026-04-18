JOY (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$5.10. JOY shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 302,340 shares trading hands.

Key JOY News

Here are the key news stories impacting JOY this week:

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Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the death of actress Joy Harmon, best known for the iconic “car wash” scene in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke; several obituaries summarize her career and note she died after a recent illness. Deadline: Joy Harmon Dies

Multiple outlets report the death of actress Joy Harmon, best known for the iconic “car wash” scene in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke; several obituaries summarize her career and note she died after a recent illness. Neutral Sentiment: Wider media coverage and follow-ups: major outlets (USA Today, Yahoo, AOL and other wire/outlet reports) are republishing Harmon’s obituary and career retrospectives. These are human-interest/entertainment pieces without corporate relevance to JOY Co., Ltd. USA Today: Joy Harmon Obit

Wider media coverage and follow-ups: major outlets (USA Today, Yahoo, AOL and other wire/outlet reports) are republishing Harmon’s obituary and career retrospectives. These are human-interest/entertainment pieces without corporate relevance to JOY Co., Ltd. Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment/celebrity piece: Joy Behar comments on diet/seafood after weight loss on Ozempic — a lifestyle column with no link to JOY Co., Ltd.’s operations or financials. MSN: Joy Behar

Entertainment/celebrity piece: Joy Behar comments on diet/seafood after weight loss on Ozempic — a lifestyle column with no link to JOY Co., Ltd.’s operations or financials. Neutral Sentiment: Music/culture feature: Rolling Stone on Joy Division/New Order Hall of Fame recognition — cultural/music coverage not related to JOY Co., Ltd.’s business. Rolling Stone: Joy Division/New Order

JOY Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$319.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

JOY ( TSE:JOY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.84 million for the quarter. JOY had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOY news, insider Guido De Ciancio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,874 shares in the company, valued at C$789,868.26. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ryan Yates sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$153,106.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286,836.48. This trade represents a 34.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,081 shares of company stock valued at $509,417. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

JOY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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