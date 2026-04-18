Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – April 18th

Blaize, HIVE Digital Technologies, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, commonly defined in the U.S. as trading for less than $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, high volatility, and limited public information, making them speculative and higher-risk investments for most stock market investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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Blaize (BZAI)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

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