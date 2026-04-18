ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.76 and traded as high as $61.47. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $59.8380, with a volume of 1,416,311 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Santander upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

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ArcelorMittal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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