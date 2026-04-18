Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,955 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 79,663 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Woori Bank Price Performance

Shares of WF stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $74.46. 125,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Woori Bank has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

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Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Woori Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on WF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Woori Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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