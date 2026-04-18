Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,351,038 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 3,495,077 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,109,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on J. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.0%
Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 733,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.
About Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.
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