Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £176.01 and traded as high as £195.35. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £193.85, with a volume of 6,980,124 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Games Workshop Group from £210 to £218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £199.25.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GAW

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 3.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £176.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of £174.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 319.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 68.80% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £176.51 per share, for a total transaction of £21,887.24. Also, insider Mark Lam purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £171.39 per share, for a total transaction of £18,852.90. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.