SALT Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $19.07 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000127 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0095223 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.