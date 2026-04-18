RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,921,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 4,865,788 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,323,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 1,061,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,321. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

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RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 23.27%.The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLX Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

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RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

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