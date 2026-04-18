Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,274 shares.
Paragon Shipping Stock Performance
About Paragon Shipping
Since its incorporation in 2005, Paragon Shipping has built a fleet of Supramax and Handysize drybulk carriers, each optimized for key trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans.
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