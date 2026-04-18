Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,274 shares.

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About Paragon Shipping

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Paragon Shipping Inc is a Greece-based maritime transportation company specializing in the ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The company provides seaborne carriage of bulk commodities, including coal, grain, iron ore and other raw materials, serving a diverse range of industrial and agricultural markets worldwide.

Since its incorporation in 2005, Paragon Shipping has built a fleet of Supramax and Handysize drybulk carriers, each optimized for key trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans.

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