Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0004. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.0004, with a volume of 12,808 shares traded.

Water Technologies International Price Performance

Water Technologies International Company Profile

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Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment. In addition, it provides filtration devices for AWGs. Further, the company produces and sells CBD and non-THC products, including CBD, hemp derived cannabidiol specialty water.

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