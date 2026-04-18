Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Decreases By 21.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,740,216 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 2,217,388 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.50.

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More JinkoSolar News

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record shipments and reiterated expansion plans, which support longer‑term growth in module supply and potential scale benefits. Read More.

Company reported record shipments and reiterated expansion plans, which support longer‑term growth in module supply and potential scale benefits. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped consensus and EPS slightly beat street estimates (quarterly EPS loss narrower than expected), showing higher top‑line demand even as margins suffered. Read More.

Revenue topped consensus and EPS slightly beat street estimates (quarterly EPS loss narrower than expected), showing higher top‑line demand even as margins suffered. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q1/2026 earnings call highlighted efforts to navigate pricing pressure, mix shifts and cost control initiatives; commentary gives context but no firm positive guidance that would immediately reverse the stock move. Read More.

Management’s Q1/2026 earnings call highlighted efforts to navigate pricing pressure, mix shifts and cost control initiatives; commentary gives context but no firm positive guidance that would immediately reverse the stock move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted Q4 net loss widened significantly year‑over‑year and the company swung to a full‑year loss for 2025, raising near‑term profitability concerns and driving heavy downside pressure. Read More.

Adjusted Q4 net loss widened significantly year‑over‑year and the company swung to a full‑year loss for 2025, raising near‑term profitability concerns and driving heavy downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law‑firm (Levi & Korsinsky) has launched an investigation into JinkoSolar, which can increase legal risk and investor uncertainty while the probe proceeds. Read More.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Here are the key news stories impacting JinkoSolar this week:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JinkoSolar by 9,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 499,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 494,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

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