iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 3,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 143,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026. IBIC was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.