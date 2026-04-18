Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. 6,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
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