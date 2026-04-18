JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,839 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 26,363 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,220,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,140,000 after acquiring an additional 235,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 105,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,819.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $486.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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