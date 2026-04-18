Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 2,639 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.7763.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Worley Price Performance

Worley Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

(Get Free Report)

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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