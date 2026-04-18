SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Volume Hits $3.15

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $3.15 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76,043.45 or 0.99837487 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 557,834,859,946,343 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.