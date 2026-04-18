Short Interest in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Increases By 23.1%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 392,881 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 319,195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

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MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 153,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,701. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $938.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,056,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, MetroCity Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. MetroCity Bankshares focuses on community banking, leveraging local expertise to support the financial needs of the greater Houston metropolitan area.

MetroCity Bank offers traditional deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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