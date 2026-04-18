Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.07 and traded as high as $33.99. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 2,130 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

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Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.55. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

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