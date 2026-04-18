Polymath Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.18 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 62% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $4.23 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00073332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08899428 USD and is up 77.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,228.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

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