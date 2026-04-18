STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.73 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $106.73 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is www.awenetwork.ai. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.05495051 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $5,811,597.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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