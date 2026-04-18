Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM) Declines By 19.5%

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,158 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 31,264 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSSM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. 10,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,479. Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,691.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (MSSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid- and small-cap equity securities. The fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in constructing the portfolio. MSSM was launched on Nov 18, 1991 and is issued by Morgan Stanley.

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