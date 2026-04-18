Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.33. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 9,446 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Tandy Leather Factory Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Tandy Leather Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tandy Leather Factory stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tandy Leather Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America geographical segment consists of 115 stores, which offer a broad selection of products combined with leathercraft expertise in a one-stop shop. The International geographical segment comprises of similar to North America segment but generally located in light industrial areas.

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