3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.23 and traded as high as GBX 362. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 359, with a volume of 3,142,833 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 450.

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3i Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4%

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.29.

(Get Free Report)

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

Further Reading

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